Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Steve Lodge Weds Janis Carlson!

Vicki Gunvalson’s ex, Steve Lodge, is officially off the market. The ex-fiancé of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum tied the knot with Janis Carlson, a third-grade teacher, over the weekend. Steve shared his happy news on Instagram, on Monday.

“Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife,” Steve 63, wrote alongside a video of the happy couple sharing a kiss.

“All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge,” he said adding a list of hashtags, including, “#Married” and “#OneOfAKind.”

Steve proposed to Janis in December 2021.

“I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed,” Steve said in a statement, at the time. “We will be married in April 2022.”

“We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together,” he added.

Steve and Janis have been together since September and made their relationship Instagram official on Christmas Day. This will be the bride’s first marriage and Steve’s fourth.

The couple’s engagement announcement came three months after news broke that Steve had split from the former Bravo star. Vicki and Steve got engaged in April 2019 after dating for three years. The breakup was announced in September 2021, only days after Steve lost his bid for governor of California.

“The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on,” Vicki wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

Vicki took to social media to slam her ex a month later, during an Instagram exchange with former co-star, Tamra Judge.

“He used me, he lied to me,” she wrote on Instagram, in October 2021. “He’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!” Vicki added. “He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

The retired police officer addressed his ex’s comments in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing,” he said. “We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible.”

“I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki can not accept this, but it was time,” Steve continued. “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I can not say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

