Real Housewives of Orange County Meghan King Tried To Return To ‘RHOC’ And Was Turned Down By Bravo!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Meghan King reveals she was turned down by Bravo when she tried to get back on the show!

The RHOC star told E! News during the interview her rejection from the show might have been the best decision for her. Meghan did the interview during the GLAAD Media Awards that were held on April 2. She said, “I don’t get it. I don’t think I would have been able to have done it. It’s a time commitment, and I’m in St. Louis. I would have had to move and everything.”

Despite being rejected from the show, King added that she is content with her life as it is now. The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently moved to Missouri after her split from short-term husband, Cuffe Biden Owens. Meghan said during the interview that she is happy there with her kids, Aspen, Hart, and Hayes. When asked if she would return to the show, King answered, “Definitely.”

King added that she had so much fun during her time on RHOC which was between 2014 to 2019. The former Bravo star has her theory as to why she was not allowed to join the cast. “I’m a little bit boring, my Midwest sensibility. Like, I’m kind of just a normal person, you know, but I do interesting things.” Though many fans would want to see Meghan’s life after her separation from Joe Biden’s nephew.

Meghan is back on the dating scene, despite her recent heartbreak. She said she is looking for stability and someone that has similar values as her. “I just want to have fun. I don’t want it to be too much work. Right now, I am so happy with myself and my kids and not trying to chase the sun.” Meghan continued, “I’ll look for love… but I’m not going to force anything.”

The RHOC added that she loves her life the way it is now. “I have a house and friends and family and I’m really good. So I think that’s what the next chapter means, loving what I already have.” Meghan still keeps connected to her RHOC days by making reaction videos on her YouTube channel. King told ET, “My friends have been asking me to do this for a long time, and finally, I mean, I just sat down and I did it and it’s been so much fun!”

