Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson SLEEPS Over With Her Kids Despite Kanye West’s Direct Orders!

Kim Kardashian has gone against her ex-husband’s rules to ban Pete Davidson from seeing his kids.

According to an insider close to the Kardashian family, Kim is taking things to the next level with Pete Davidson. This comes after Kanye West made it clear online that Pete, 28, would never meet his children with Kim. The former couple share four kids together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2. Since their separation, Kim has been staying in their family home with her children.

A source close to the family now claims that Pete has secretly been around the children for weeks. A recent photo shows the SNL star spending some time with North West outside of Kim’s L.A. home. The source revealed, “He loves hanging out with them and makes them laugh, Kim felt it was time.”

“Despite some people thinking their relationship is just a rebound for her, they are actually fairly serious, she just wanted to take it slow amid her divorce from Kanye.” The source added that the new couple no longer stays at the Beverly Hills Hotel when they meet up. Instead, Pete sleeps over at Kim’s $60 million mansion.

“Kanye is just having to deal with it, he’s not happy but he needs to accept that she’s moved on and Pete is going to be in her life. Kim is careful what she tells the kids and when he comes over, but he’s no longer staying at arm’s length from the family.” The insider added that Kanye’s recent lack of online ranting gives Kim hope that he is also healing and moving on after their marriage.

People still remember when Pete’s friend, Dave Sirus, leaked text messages where Kanye told the SNL comedian he would never meet his kids. At the time, Pete’s response was simple: “And you as a man. I’d never get in the way of your children. It’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your children is your business not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

Kim and Pete’s relationship is expected to play out in the family’s new reality show which airs on Hulu. In the new show’s first episode, she reveals how she got the comedian’s number. “I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for.'”

