Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kim Kardashian Cries To Kanye After Son Saint, 6, Discovers Her Sex Tape!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son, Saint, stumbled upon a story about his mother’s famous sex romp with Ray J while playing Roblox.

Kim and Kanye West’s son is seen playing the game on an iPad in a scene that will be featured on Thursday’s premiere episode of The Kardashians when a “super inappropriate” ad for an article pops up. The reality star explains that her little one saw an image of herself crying alongside a message about possible “unreleased footage” from the 2007 tape.

The SKIMS founder contacts her attorney and notes during the phone call that she’s “99 percent” certain that there’s no additional footage to be leaked.

Kim later cries over Saint’s discovery to Kanye, who tries to comfort her and calm her down. The mom of four opens up about not wanting “real embarrassing s–t” from nearly two decades ago coming back to light.

“I can’t believe this is happening right now,” she says.

Kim and Ray J were both 22 when the film was made. The tape initially threatened the beauty mogul’s budding career, but later catapulted her to stardom. The tape was released by Vivid Entertainment under the title Kim Kardashian: Superstar.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday on Hulu and the family attended a premiere event with friends, last week.

The former E! Star previously shared how much she dreaded telling her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — about the sex tape. Kim spoke to Andy Cohen about the issue in June 2021.

“Luckily, I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that,” Kim told the Bravo exec, last year. “That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life, but it’s something that’s being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist. If I could erase any of the stupid things that I’ve done in life, that’s probably it.”

Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live in January 2019, and explained that she planned to be “super honest and real” with her kids about her past.

“That’s all you can be,” she said, at the time.

Kanye West alleged that he rescued his wife from a leak from the infamous tape during a January appearance on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. … I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” the rapper claimed. “It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Ray J seemingly responded on Twitter, writing—“This needs to stop. I also have kids.”

The singer shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 2, with Princess Love.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips