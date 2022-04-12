Real Housewives of New York Jill Zarin Felt ‘Used’ By Bethenny Frankel After Appearance At Late Husband Bobby Zarin’s Funeral!

Jill Zarin revealed the reason behind her decision to never pursue a friendship with Bethenny Frankel, in a recent interview with Page Six. The Real Housewives of New York alum told Bravo executive, Andy Cohen, that there was no chance for a renewed friendship with her former co-star and bestie, in May 2021.

Jill, 58, told the outlet at the New You Beauty Awards in Miami that she believes that Bethenny made an appearance at her late husband, Bobby Zarin’s funeral for publicity.

“She came with cameras [to Bobby’s funeral], which I didn’t know were going to be there, so that changed it for me,” Jill said.

“Housewives came without cameras to pay their respects: Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps], Ramona [Singer], all came [with] no makeup, no hair, you know, not glammed out,” she added.

Jill explained that she didn’t call out Bethenny in person at the time, because there was “no reason to.”

“I was so happy to see her that I didn’t question the fact that she was all dressed up, and I just didn’t know,” she shared, adding that it wasn’t necessary to “feel” or consider whether the move was a publicity stunt.

“I think that’s what it was,” she said.

Jill, who appeared on RHONY for the first four seasons, revealed that she and Bethenny did have a private meeting after Bobby’s funeral.

“She came to my house to talk without cameras and I really thought that was authentic,” the former reality star said, adding “I didn’t know that after she left my house, she was filming with the girls to download them on coming to my house.”

“I did feel a bit used,” Jill revealed.

Jill has not been in the world of reality TV for more than a decade, but will return in the upcoming second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Former “Housewives,” Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Taylor Armstrong, and Brandi Glanville will star alongside Jill.

“I had a great time. I learned a lot,” Jill said of doing Bravo spinoff show, which airs on Peacock. “I learned some things about myself.”

Jill said that she had no plan to appear on “RHONY: Legacy” an offshoot of the original Bravo series. The former reality star clarified that she did not ask Andy Cohen to “call her” about potentially having a role on the new show.

“I want to straighten that out. My daughter left that comment. I did not write that,” Jill clarified.

“Although, I’m not mad that she wrote it, but I do want to set the record straight because a lot of people misinterpret that like they do a lot of things, which is like, ‘She’s so thirsty. She wants to come back. She wants an apple.’ That’s not [it] at all. My life is very full.”

Jill confirmed that she had not yet been contacted about taking part in the project, but noted—“I only want to do things that are successful.”

“I did the [original] show, it was very successful, and it hasn’t been lately,” she said. “I want to be on something that’s going to work and make sense.”

