Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH: Erika Jayne Throws Garcelle Beauvais’ Book in Trash!

RHOBH star, Erika Jayne, posted a story with castmate Garcelle Beauvais’ book in her trash!

Erika posted a shocking video on her Instagram story recently. In the clip, Jayne, 50 showed what was in her trash can. Besides the paper trash, landline, and plastic bottle, Garcelle’s book is featured in the can. The bright yellow book had Garcelle on the cover with the words, “Love Me as I Am.” She went on to tag Beauvais in the post and added a Gif of Oscar the grouch who lives in a trash can.

Erika also claimed that Garcelle had unfollowed her on Instagram. She wrote, “Even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you can see this!” The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star, later slammed the tin on top of the trash can. Her reaction came shortly after Bravo had posted and deleted the latest trailer for RHOBH’s new season.

At one point during the explosive trailer, the RHOBH castmates began speaking about Erika’s embezzlement scandal. “I don’t give a f**k about anybody else but me,” Erika exclaimed. She also lashed out at Crystal telling her, “You want to be on the side of the victims so bad because you think it’s cool!” Fans reacted to the trailer getting taken down with one person saying, “Now why did bravo post the RHOBH trailer and immediately take it down???”

Erika and Garcelle’s feud began in 2021 after Garcelle claimed her co-star does not feel any remorse for her husband’s victims during an episode of WWHL. Erika’s husband, Tom, allegedly stole money meant for victims of a 2018 plane crash.

At the time, Erika addressed the claims and denied she was cold-hearted. “But I’m in an almost impossible situation. And anyone who has been wronged, I want them to be made whole. I’m talking about the alleged victims of the alleged wrongdoings from Tom and it’s important people hear that from me,” she said.

The RHOBH star is currently facing a hefty lawsuit that alleges she was involved in her husband’s deceit. Edelson PC is a law firm that is seeking no less than $55 million in damages from Erika Jayne. In addition, her company, EJ Global LLC, is also accused of partaking in racketeering. Court documents even allege that Giradi and Keese law firm was little more than a criminal enterprise disguised as a law firm.

