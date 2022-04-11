Real Housewives of New Jersey Margaret Josephs SHAMES Teresa Giudice For Letting Gia Be In “RHONJ’ Drama!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Margaret Josephs is putting her castmate, Teresa Giudice, on blast for allowing her 21-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, to participate in The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama.

Margaret took issue with Teresa praising Gia for interjecting herself into a cast spat to defend her mom.

“I think that’s absolutely insane,” Margaret, 54, told Page Six at the New You magazine Beauty Awards in Miami, on Thursday.

She added that she believes that it’s “not appropriate” to involve your children.

“Teresa could defend herself and none of Teresa’s friends are ever going to argue with her daughter,” she added.

The reality star clarified that she would “never” argue with Gia or any other “young woman” or “child” while filming the show.

“I was very upset that that happened, and I don’t think it belongs. I wish Teresa would have told her not to get involved, but I’m never going to argue with Gia,” Margaret said.

Real Housewives of New York City alum, Jill Zarin, who was also present at the event, chimed in—“[Gia’s] vying for a paycheck. Sorry.”

The college student took aim at Margaret during a charity softball game, calling her out for not wearing items from her mother’s workout clothing line.

“She supports you guys with everything,” Gia told Margaret, who replied, “I support her all the time. Just not today.”

“I love that [Gia] has my back,” Teresa quipped, in a confessional spot.

Teresa and Margaret have been at odds since Margaret shined a light on Teresa’s fiancé’s questionable past, about a year ago.

Luis Ruelas’ ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser, took legal action after their relationship ended in 2020, alleging that Luis would become enraged if their sex life did not meet his expectations. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court, but the details were not disclosed.

Teresa took a dig at Margaret’s figure during the softball event after her co-star chose not to wear her leggings.

“I think it’s very inappropriate to say something like that and especially when you’re promoting your athletic line, which is all-inclusive,” Margaret told the outlet at the New You awards show. “Not the swiftest move, but am I shocked? No. She hits below the belt.”

Margaret addressed Teresa’s snarky comments during an appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

“I was there for that charity event, I wasn’t gonna let anything she said at that second take away from what I was there for,” Margaret said. “It’s indicative of her character to attempt to make a charity event – insert herself into it – to say something rude at the charity event. It shows her level of maturity, trying to fat shame me.”

The reality star also dished that she and Teresa get into it during the upcoming Season 12 reunion. Teresa reportedly screamed at her castmate, despite being advised by a doctor not to do so, following an emergency appendectomy.

Margaret noted — “There was nothing physical, but perhaps it’s because [Teresa’s] fresh off an appendectomy.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips