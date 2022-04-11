Little People Big World ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 23 Is Back!

Little People, Big World Season 23 is returning to TLC and Discovery on May 17.

TLC has announced Little People, Big World will be returning to television screens next month. During the last season of LPBW, fans got to see Amy Roloff get married to her love Chris Marek.

The couple opened up about their future TLC projects. Chris spoke about his appearance on the show: “We just signed up for two more seasons, and who knows what’s going to happen after that. For me, it’s kind of fun to have that video catalog of our journey, our lives.”

Out of all the Roloff children, it is only Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori, who will appear in the upcoming season. The new season will shed light on the couple’s new pregnancy and their move to Washington. Some family members who will not be returning to the show include Molly, Jeremy, and Jacob Roloff. The other kids have made it clear they want their distance from the popular reality show.

The new season will also feature Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn, and their relationship. The two have been dating for years and have been open about moving out of the Roloff farms. According to the show’s press release, the Roloff family is facing “an unexpected divide that has led to the beginning of a new and different chapter.” The new farm renovations that Matt has given fans a glimpse of on social media will feature in the new season. Matt has allegedly dropped $2.6 million in renovations on the farm including remodeling the main house.

Matt Roloff was yet to announce who out of his sons would be in charge at the time of filming. So fans will get to see the negotiations between the family on how to proceed. The farm negotiations are expected to be heated since Matt’s decision could change the family dynamic and situation forever. In 2021, Matt Roloff spoke about his decision on the farm: “No, not yet. No, we haven’t settled what we’re going to do with the farm. It’s all being discussed actively.”

TLC’s Little People, Big World is the longest-running show on the station, having been on the air for 16 years and counting. According to the educational network, LPBW, has a record-breaking 10 billion views in watch time which shows how popular the series is with fans.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips