Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Removed From Event After Backlash From LGBTQ Community!

RHOC star, Kelly Dodd, had planned to attend a huge LA party after her recent controversy she was pulled off the list.

It all started when Kelly posted a transphobic post on her social media. The reality TV star uploaded a photo of women’s genitals throughout history. It started with a bush in the 70s, all the way to having a member in 2020, with the comment, “Payback is a bitch!”

Dodd received a lot of backlash online from the LGBTQ community who didn’t like her post. One Real Housewives of Orange County fan said, “Kelly you need a friend to run things by one who is a liberal maybe.” Another fan wrote, “Kelly Dodd has got to be the housewife who has the least amount of self-awareness.”

After her transphobic post, the organizers of the LA party pulled her invitation to the event. DJ Ryan Kenney, who was hosting the event with Kelly, released a statement Saturday saying they do not condone the RHOC star’s recent Instagram post: “However, we are happy to help educate her … Kelly has invited myself and a member of the trans community to join her on her podcast to talk about LGBTQ+ issues, in an effort to learn how she can be a better ally.”

Kelly clapped back after her removal went viral online. She blamed everything on cancel culture, “Was looking forward to helping host this event with my very good friend DJ Ryan Kenney but apparently some people have lost their sense of humor,” Dodd continued, “The intolerance is so sad and counterproductive since we can’t have conversations and share thoughts and perspectives if we’re not together … The hypocrisy is real!”

Rick Leventhal said Kelly should have been given the chance to attend the party. “The point is, [Kelly] should not have been uninvited to an event. They should have encouraged people to come to the event to have dialogue with [Kelly] because that’s what this country was based on,” he said.

One fan reacted to Kelly on Twitter saying, “So your “jokes” have gotten you fired from a tv show, removed from that water company, and now this event. At what point do you re-evaluate your own choices? I mean probably never cause it’s easier to blame others….” Many fans applauded the event organizers for removing Dodd from the party guest list.

