Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Gorga QUITS ‘RHONJ’ Over Feud With Gia Giudice!

Joe Gorga stormed off the set of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion amid a discussion about his tense relationship with his niece, Gia Giudice, Page Six reports.

Joe and Gia clashed during the season over Joe making negative statements about Gia’s father, Joe Giudice. It appears that the family drama spilled over into the reunion series.

An insider told the outlet that the husband of RHONJ cast member, Melissa Gorga, and brother of Joe Giudice’s ex, Teresa Giudice, was “so upset over the family drama with Gia” that he announced that he was leaving the show.

“I quit. It’s not worth it. This is my family. I’m done!” Joe allegedly said, before walking off the reunion stage.

Andy Cohen reportedly intervened and begged Teresa to chase down her brother.

“Andy said to Tre, ‘Go get your brother. We cannot have him quitting the show. Go get him,’” the snitch dished.

Teresa agreed to run after Joe and reportedly spoke to her brother away from the Bravo set. It remains unclear if the exchange was filmed.

The source confirmed that Joe did not actually quit the show. Several insiders revealed that Gia did not make an appearance at the reunion.

RHONJ alum, Kim DePaola, repeated the same information during a Saturday appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

She commented that Joe “storms off the stage [during the reunion]. He storms off, and Andy makes Teresa go chasing after him.”

Kim added that the drama “worried” Cohen, who supposedly commented—“‘We can’t lose this guy.’”

“I guess something must have happened that Andy felt Teresa needed to go get him,” Kim told David, calling the cast gathering a supposed “ugly reunion.”

Kim also said that she did not believe that Joe was “leaving the show for good.”

Cast member, Margaret Josephs, spoke to Page Six on Thursday and hinted that someone had stormed off during the reunion taping. She added that fans will be “shocked to know who it is.”

This wasn’t the first time that the RHONJ husband unexpectedly exited a stage.

Joe Gorga made headlines back in December after he was yanked offstage by his wife for bombing a stand-up comedy routine, in New York. Joe refused to leave the stage after repeatedly asking the audience “Are you guys ready? And “We all gotta be f–king ready,” without delivering any punchline. Melissa intervened, pulling her husband out of the spotlight.

“This was not my typical show,” Joe’s manager told Page Six in a statement. “As I share my many life lessons in my stand-up routine, now I can add this one – don’t mix alcohol with Sudafed.”

“This was not a common occurrence for me – I wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to let my fans down,” the statement continued. “I had been taking Sudafed and had a couple of scotches before I went on stage, as I normally do. Unfortunately, my body did not react well to the mix.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

