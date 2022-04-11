Celebrity News HGTV Stars’ Wealth Ranked From Lowest To Highest!

There have been several television personalities that have made fortunes while hosting shows on Home and Garden Television. In this article, we will rank the wealthiest HGTV stars from the lowest to the highest who are worth $200 million!

Allison Victoria

Allison is an interior designer best known for her TV series, Kitchen Crashers. Victoria makes her revenue from endorsement deals and hosting HGTV’s Windy City Rehab.

Scott McGillivray

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott McGillivray is worth $4 million. Scott, 44, made his money from executive producing and hosting HGTV’s Income Property show. He also appeared in other shows like Flipping The Block and All American Handyman.

Genevieve Gorder

Genevieve Gorder is worth an estimated $5 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gorder made her start on TV with TLC’s Trading Spaces before joining HGTV with the show, Dear Genevieve.

David Visentin

David Visentin is well known for his hosting gig on the show, Love it or List it. David has a networth of $6 million and is also a public speaker who makes around $30,000 – $50,000.

Egypt Sherrod

Egypt is worth $6 million dollars. She began her career on HGTV in 2012 as a host of Property Virgins. The television personality is currently running a real estate group through Keller Williams in Atlanta.

Hillary Farr



Love It or List It star, Hillary Farr, is worth $8 million. Since she left the HGTV series, she has started her own show, Tough Love With Hillary Farr. On the show, she helps families design thoughtful places to improve their lives.

Nicole Curtis

Nicole Curtis made her wealth from her HGTV show, Rehab Addict, which started in 2010 and Rehab Addict Rescue that began airing in 2021. Nicole has a net worth of $8 million which she has made from a career as a TV personality, licensed realtor, and interior designer.

Tarek El Moussa

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tarek El Moussa is worth $10 million. The TV personality made his millions from starring in HGTV’s show Flip or Flop. His real estate business and endorsements also add to his revenue.

Christina Haack

According to Celebrity Net worth, Christina Haack is worth $11 million. She amassed wealth during her stint on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, and since then, she has released a 30-piece collection called Christina Home Designs.

Mike Holmes

Mike Holmes has appeared in several HGTV shows over the years and is currently worth $30 million. Mike was on Holmes on Homes and has also written five books in his career.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines got their start on HGTV with their 2013 show, Fixer Upper. The couple is worth $50 million through several business ventures.

Jonathan & Drew Scott

The wealthiest celebrities to come out of HGTV has to be Jonathan and Drew Scott. The twins are well known for their Property Brothers show about flipping houses that has made them worth $200 million.

