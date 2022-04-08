Celebrity News TLC’s Payout To ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Couple Deon And Karen Derrico Revealed!

TLC series, Doubling Down With the Derricos, gives viewers a unique peek into the life of a couple raising fourteen kids. Karen and Deon Derrico share the ups and downs of raising their lively brood, which includes twins, triplets, and quints — but how much does the couple get paid for allowing TLC cameras inside their domestic chaos?

Neither TLC nor the Derricos have disclosed what the network hands over to follow the family’s story, but according to an agent who spoke to Business Insider — a “docu-ensemble” cast can earn between $1500 to $3000 per episode for low profile cast members, aka “nobodies.”

The TV insider noted that if a show does well, the payments go up.

“And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode,” the agent said. “After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

The TLC family is fairly new to the reality TV game, so it’s safe to assume that they’re receiving about $3k per episode. The Roloff family from Little People Big World reportedly brings in about $7k-$10k per episode. The Duggar clan reportedly raked in $25k-$40k during their time on TLC.

Deon Derrico is a real estate investor who buys, renovates, and flips properties for a profit. He is also the founder of Deon Derrico Entertainment, Inc. IMDb describes the business as “a wide-ranging company offering acting classes, a talent agency, as well as production of film and television programming.”

Deon was hit by two real estate fraud charges in 2014, but the charges were later dropped.

“Something that has this kind of chokehold on my life for so long, it’s just gone,” Deon said, at the time. “I have seven boys that I’m teaching to become men. I have four girls. I’m raising them for the outside world.”

Karen was prepared to take over her husband’s real estate business if Deon landed in prison.

“This was a very teachable four and a half years,” she said, addressing the challenging period. “I want my family to be a poster family. We now understand that freedom is important. We want to educate other families out there.”

The Sun reported last week that the couple had been hit by a $15k lawsuit after failing to pay their student loan debt.

Student Loan Solution, LLC filed suit against Deon and Karen Derrico for $15,000 on July 27, 2021. The case has not been settled and is still ongoing.

News of the lawsuit broke after fans learned that the TLC couple’s home had gone into foreclosure. The Sun reported that the bank had to take back the property after the home didn’t sell during a September 1 auction. The Bank US National Trust Association bought the house at $441,842.06, which was the amount of unpaid debt on the home as of September 10, 2021.

