Selling Sunset ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Chrishell And Jason’s Romance!

The new trailer for Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 5 is out and teases a lot of drama.

Fans are excited to see the new trailer for Selling Sunset which premieres on April 22. The upcoming season’s trailer begins with Chrishell and Jason showing off their romantic relationship. It shows the former couple vacationing in Greece and Jason admitting he is in love. Crishelle also says their romance is going well. The two will most likely be navigating their new relationship and work-life in season 5.

Jason and Chrishelle confirmed they were in a relationship in July 2021. He posted a series of beautiful Instagram photos of their time in Italy with a statement on their relationship. At the time, the couple had gone on the trip with fellow Selling Sunset cast members. The trailer revealed that fans can expect a lot of drama from this season’s cast. Some of their co-workers were happy about them dating. Mary Fitzgerald said, “I would love it if Jason and Chrishell got married.”

Season 5 will feature, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela. There is also a new addition to the Selling Sunset cast, Chelsea Lazkani. Chelsea spoke to PEOPLE about her appearance on the Netflix series. “I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity.”

The British-Nigerian luxury realtor continued, “I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”

It will be interesting to see if Jason and Chrishell’s relationship ended during season 5 of the show. The couple broke up in December after a few months of dating. Jason said, “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

Crishell said about their breakup, “It’s time to get back out there. If this is what you say you want, then go get it. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips