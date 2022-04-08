Real Housewives of Atlanta Riley Burruss Claps Back At Dad After He Claims Jealousy Between His Children!

Kandi Burruss’s daughter, Riley, had some words for her father, Russell “Block” Spencer, after he claimed she was jealous of her siblings.

Last week during an interview on Vlad TV, Russell opened up about his relationship with his daughter, Riley. According to Spencer, they had a good relationship but things went south after she became a teen. During the March 28 interview, he said, “We cool. We’re coming along. Now I’m going to keep it real with you, before I got on the show, we was cool. I don’t know what happened between 10 or 11 to 14 and 15.”

Russell admitted that at first, he thought Riley was just going through “her growing up spurt.” “Okay, she’s going through her growing spurt. She ain’t daddy’s little baby no more. She’s smelling herself.” The Block Ent. founder sighted Riley’s living situation as a reason why their relationship deteriorated. Russell said, “I feel a lot of people get in her head as in there’s a lot of jealousy because all my kids live with me. I got three daughters and three boys. Every last one of them lives with me except Riley.”

In the interview, Spencer also said outside influences could have added to their strained relationship. Since Riley has been living with Kandi Burruss her entire life, many assumed the RHOA star is the “influence” he is talking about. When the Shaderoom posted Spencer’s comments on their Instagram page, Riley clapped back at her father.

Riley Burruss, 19, commented saying, “My mom and I always try to take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here.” Riley finished her comment by saying she would appreciate it if Spencer would stop talking about them.

Fans commented on Riley’s clap back and praised her for the classy response. One wrote, “You know it’s wild when your own daughter tell you to stop talking about her and her mother.” Somebody else said, “She’s her mothers daughter okayyyy #Class stop playing with them.” Most Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were not happy that Riley had to even address this situation. “That’s really sad she has to even say this as if we haven’t publicly seen him be a bad father for YEARS on RHOA,” a fan said.

