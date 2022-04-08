Real Housewives of Orange County Noella Bergener’s Mom Serves ‘RHOC’ Star’s Husband James DIVORCE Papers!

Noella Bergener’s mother served her daughter’s estranged husband with divorce papers in March!

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Noella informed the judge presiding over her divorce case that James Bergener had been served. The documents state James showed up at Noella’s mother’s house on March 27. After a short conversation, the RHOC star’s mother handed him the divorce papers.

The couple has been having public disputes in their marriage since 2021 after James was accused of owing $5.8 million in back taxes. Noella filed for a divorce immediately after Radar Online broke the news of her husband’s outstanding debt. Noella filed for a legal separation in August 2021. The Real Housewives of Orange County star later changed her case in November to divorce instead of separation.

Bergener is now seeking spousal support and primary legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son. Her petition listed the couple’s date of marriage as June 28, 2020. Noella cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. Noella hasn’t shied away from the cameras during this difficult time in her life.

The RHOC star dragged her ex and accused him of abandoning her and their son. Noella said, “To this date, James has not visited our son or given me any explanation for his departure. He has fled the state to evade service,” she wrote in December. “My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce unless I sign a statement saying that I lied about him, his business partner, and his brand.”

Despite Noella’s divorce filing in the U.S. going forward, James filed another divorce case in Puerto Rico. James’s lawyer spoke on their divorce in December, saying his client has repeatedly asked to see his son since August 2021. However, James felt like Noella was “withholding their son” from him. “James has not and will never abandon his son,” the statement continued. “He loves his son dearly. Any insinuation to the contrary is a lie.”

Noella’s divorce has been playing out like a soap opera during The Real Housewives of Orange County. When asked why she is still filming the reality show instead of focusing on her marriage, Noella responded, saying it was the only thing getting her out of bed in the morning.

