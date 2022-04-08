Sister Wives Janelle Brown Basking In Role As Grandma In New Photo!

Janelle Brown is basking in her role as a grandmother. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself sharing a special moment with her granddaughter, Evangalynn Kodi. The duo was snapped sharing a sweet treat in the new pic.

Janelle captioned her post—“Everything they say about being a grandparent is so true. Who knew?!?!”

The TLC star added—”Evie is so sweet. She always insists on giving me a bite of whatever she is eating.”

Evie and her brother, Axel James, are the children of Janelle’s daughter, Madison Brush, and her husband, Caleb Brush.

Janelle shares six children with her “spiritual” husband and TLC patriarch, Kody Brown.

Janelle, 52, has been sharing snippets of her experience as a grandparent with her social media followers and recently revealed that it was the kids who inspire her to stay healthy.

“These two are why I am motivated to take care of myself,” she captioned a recent snap of herself with the kiddos. “I love watching them grow up and being a part of their lives!”

“Find your motivation and become the best version of yourself 👏❤️,” the reality star added.

Kody no longer shares a romantic relationship with his first wife, Meri Brown, and most viewers believe that the polygamist’s only functional marriage is with his fourth and only legal wife, Robyn Brown. The most recent season of Sister Wives highlighted the issues within Kody’s marriages, particularly his rocky relationships with Janelle and his third wife, Christine Brown.

Janelle admitted during the season that her relationship with Kody was “pretty strained,” and that it’d be “easy to walk away” from it all. Kody confessed that he and Janelle were “not in sync.”

“We don’t partner really well but we actually just are able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment,” he said during the Season 16 Tell-All. “I don’t even know. We’re good friends, we get along well. It’s more of a, like, just a committed relationship.”

Janelle explained on the show that while she loved raising children within a plural marriage, there was no real reason to stay in a bad situation once the children were grown. She admitted that she was making a conscious choice to stay with Kody.

Janelle isn’t the only grandmother in the Sister Wives crew. Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Brown, welcomed her first child, a daughter named Avalon, with her husband, Tony Padron, in April 2021.

Christine, 49, who announced her split from Kody, 52, in November, has also gushed over her new role as an “Oma.”

“I adore being an Oma,” the TLC mom wrote alongside a photo of her and her granddaughter. “It’s so rewarding watching your children become incredibly amazing parents and then getting this wonderful bundle of love along with it!”

