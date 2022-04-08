Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Cleans Up ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Narrative Amid Racially Charged Cast Drama!

The current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is headed for rough seas — but an anonymous cast snitch claims that Bravo plans to twist the narrative as the drama plays out.

The production insider claims that one cast member made racially inappropriate comments about another cast member—and producers are committed to cleaning up the mess before it hits the airwaves. The conflict allegedly involved chief stewardess, Daisy Kelliher, and stewardess/deckhand, Gabriela Barragan.

The anonymous cast tipster alleged that Bravo production “is planning on lying to its viewers and telling them that Gabby leaves the show early due to her ‘mental health.’”

The source claims that the real reason involves Daisy making a comment about “Gabby’s hair reminding her of pubic hair.”

“Daisy also made other racial comments that will not be aired in order to preserve her reputation as well as the reputation of Bravo and BSY,” the insider alleged.

The source claimed that Bravo even supposedly gave Daisy a raise, seemingly solidifying the network’s commitment to keeping her on the show.

“Bravo has chosen to pick Daisy and the character she portrays on TV (even giving her a raise) over handling the situation appropriately,” the insider said.

Bravo viewers know that the network has fired a slew of reality stars over the last couple of years over allegedly racist behaviors and unearthed social media posts.

Four Vanderpump Rules cast members, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired in June 2020 after the network cited unacceptable racist behaviors. Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Kelly Dodd, was axed from the California cast after oversharing her seemingly controversial views. The reality star landed in hot water with viewers after she wore a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat at her October 2020 bridal shower, posting a selfie wearing the cap on Instagram.

She claimed in January of this year that she was fined by the network for wearing the cap.

“I got fined for wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat, and I didn’t even buy it,” Kelly alleged during an appearance on the David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

Kelly explained that the network wouldn’t give “specifics” behind their supposed decision to slap her with the fine. She hinted that Bravo probably didn’t appreciate the play on words displayed on the hat.

“But I know I caused them a lot of grief because they did promote BLM so much,” she said, meaning the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Bravo announced the termination of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jennie Nguyen, on January 25, 2022.

Jennie was fired over resurfaced controversial Facebook posts that depicted the Black Lives Matter movement in a derogatory manner.

