Celebrity News Wendy Williams Announces She’s Ready For Court Amid Legal War With Wells Fargo!

Wendy Williams is gearing up for a fight to take control of her finances. The host of the canceled talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, appeared on social media to declare that she was confronting a legal battle, hinting that she’s preparing to take on Wells Fargo.

Wendy shared a snap on her social media account on Wednesday, looking happy and healthy and rocking an expensive Louis Vuitton bag. The former chat show queen assured her followers that she was up for a fight.

Last month, Wendy released a video on Instagram after ex-manager, Bernie Young, filed a petition in court to be named the talk show host’s legal guardian.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money,” Wendy firmly stated in the video.

The 57-year-old previously filed an emergency petition asking the court to force Wells Fargo to unfreeze her bank account containing several million amid a battle for her health. The legal move was in response to Wells Fargo demanding that the New York court appoint a guardian for the TV personality because she was allegedly a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

“When I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money,” Wendy alleged about her former financial adviser, in the March video. “I want my money. This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers.”

“Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money,” Wendy continued. “This is not right and you know this is not fair. And this guy named Bernie Young, I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good.”

Wendy appeared to be shopping in the newly posted photo, writing in the caption that she’s “ready for court.” Wendy punctuated her post with a smiley face emoji.

Wendy has vehemently denied that she’s a victim of financial exploitation and wants Wells Fargo to allow her immediate access to her millions. The bank has refused to do so and wants the court to appoint a guardian.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Wendy’s lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, fired back at Page Six, in February.

Wendy spoke out about the ongoing case during an appearance on Good Morning America, last month.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life,” she said.

Wendy’s case against Wells Fargo has since been sealed, but her Instagram post appears to confirm that she’s ready for a legal battle.

