Teen Mom’s Rachel Beaver’s Husband STABBED Man During Fight!

Rachel Beaver’s husband, Drew Brooks, allegedly stabbed a man during a fight before he was arrested for attempted murder.

According to the court documents obtained by The Sun, Drew’s recent arrest was a result of a stabbing that took place outside his home on April 3, 2022. Several deputies were dispatched to Sweetwater Emergency Hospital in Tennessee where the victim was getting treatment.

According to the victim, they were in an altercation with Brooks when he stabbed them in the lower stomach area. Allegedly, there were multiple witnesses outside Drew’s house who told police everything. They also found a medium-sized bloodstain on the dirt road where the fighting happened. Brooks was arrested on charges of homicide and attempted murder on April 6, 2022.

Brooks is currently awaiting his next court date set for April 18 while in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s office. According to the court documents, Rachel’s baby daddy is being held without bail. This is not Brooks’s first run-in with the law. Last month, he was booked by the same Sheriff’s office after he was caught unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon. He appeared in court on March 15, but his charges were dropped due to a lack of witnesses.

In 2018, Drew was arrested for theft of property in 2018. The Teen Mom star was arrested again in 2020 for violation of probation, criminal impersonation, and two counts of contributing to a minor. The Sheriff’s Office claimed authorities found marijuana and alcohol in a car driven by Drew’s friend.

Teen Mom fans know Brooks and Rachel from when they appeared on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The two share one daughter together, Hazelee. Despite trying to work things out, the two officially split in 2020. “I know you love our baby girl so much & I’m so happy that your taking the steps to change for the better. Much love for you… (No we are not together & we don’t want to be together but we are friends & co-parenting).”

Rachel has spoken about Brook’s troubled life before. The Teen Mom star spoke about her child’s father in a 2021 episode. She said about Drew’s relationship with her daughter, “This isn’t the first time that he’s attempted to straighten up his life, and now that Hazelee’s getting older, I don’t want her to get hurt if he keeps getting in trouble and isn’t around.”

