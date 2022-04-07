Celebrity News Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North SITS On Pete Davidson’s Lap Against Kanye West’s Wishes!

Pete Davidson was spotted spending time with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, marking the first time the comedian had been photographed with any of the former couple’s children.

The Saturday Night Live personality was snapped riding in Kim’s custom pink electric car, which was a Christmas gift from her mother, Kris Jenner. TMZ obtained a video of the pair cruising around in what appeared to be Scott Disick’s gated community. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott’s daughter, Penelope, was reportedly along for the ride, but not visible in the footage.

Kim and Pete’s 6-month long relationship appears to be on a serious track as the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star met Pete’s grandparents in Staten Island, last weekend.

Fans who follow the ongoing drama between Pete, 28, and Kanye, 44, are likely wondering how the rapper reacted to the video of his daughter interacting with the comedian.

In February, Kanye posted a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by Pete, which read—“you as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

Ye posted the message on Instagram alongside the caption— “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Earlier that same month, the artist decided to show his love for his estranged wife in a grand way. The singer sent Kim a truckload of red and pink roses on Valentine’s Day, documenting the romantic gesture on Instagram. The black truck was customized with the words “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.” Kanye tagged Kim in the post, further emphasizing that he was publicly trying to win back her heart.

The Donda rapper pulled out as a headliner at Coachella this week, a slot that has since been filled by The Weeknd.

Last month, Kim, 41, was declared legally single from her husband, amid their ongoing divorce. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after being married for seven years. The ex-couple shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim originally filed her request to become legally single in December 2021.

Kim wrote—“I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Kim recently spoke about her sizzling romance with Pete in a preview clip from an upcoming ABC News special.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she said. “Obviously, I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

