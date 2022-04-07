Married At First Sight Married At First Sight: Steve Moy Slams Wife’s Noi Phommasak’s For Instagram Post!

Reality stars, Noi and Steve, get into a heated argument in the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight.

The Sun revealed a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Married At First Sight, and it seems Noi and her husband’s marriage is going through a rough patch. Steve sat down with Noi, 33, to discuss an Instagram post that made him uneasy. Noi had posted, “She deserves better.” Steve, 38, asked her why is it so important for the world to know they are in distress.

Noi took her time to think before she replied, saying, “Yeah, I could see how you feel that way, but that post wasn’t really directed at you.” Steve then replied, “Like, come on. You posted ‘you deserve better.’ So whether or not it’s about me, people are going to assume that it’s something that you’re going through now that you’re married.” Noi later admitted to her husband, “No, it’s not about you, but sometimes I feel that way in our marriage.”

Steve opened up that Noi’s comments felt very hurtful. However, Noi stood her ground on posting what she wanted on her social media. “I understand that you’re upset about it and you’re frustrated. One of the things we talked about with Pastor Cal was social media and he said that when you’re married and you’re having issues that’s not really something that you should open up to the public, so I totally understand why you’re upset. At the same time, it’s my social media and it’s my choice if I want to do that.”

Steve clapped back at Noi, asking if she didn’t agree with Pastor Cal’s advice. She replied, “I agree with him, but he’s separate from me, you’re separate from me. I’m my own person, I feel like I can make these decisions. I see his perspective, I see your perspective, I respect it.” Steve continued, “Do you respect it though? I’m not walking away from this conversation feeling comfortable that it’s not going to happen again. I don’t know how else to say this, it’s not something I want in a relationship. It goes against everything I believe in.”

According to Steve, this argument could be a deal-breaker for the newlywed couple. Noi Phommosak decided to end the argument at that point. “We have very different perspectives. We can agree to disagree” he said. The newlywed couple met on season 14 of Married at First Sight.

