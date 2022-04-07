Real Housewives of New York Eboni K. Williams Claims ‘RHONY’ Second Show Was Created Because Castmates Refused To ‘Negotiate’ With HER!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Eboni K. Williams believes that Bravo is creating two versions of The Real Housewives of New York City because her former co-stars would not come to the negotiating table to hash out a way to coexist on the series.

“They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation,” Eboni, the show’s first black cast member, told Carlos King Wednesday on his podcast, “Reality with the King.”

Eboni claimed that her castmates, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Leah McSweeney refused to talk about appearing on Season 14 together, despite her own willingness to “negotiate.”

“Only Sonja Morgan was willing to come to the table and negotiate a future that involved me as a part of this ensemble,” she said.

The RHONY personality revealed that she believed that if her co-stars had been “willing to enter into the negotiation of coexisting and sharing space with myself and additional women outside of their particular New York world and bubble, you would have had a Season 14.”

Andy Cohen announced in March that the once-popular series would be split into two shows, a recast original and a throwback series based on the lives of an OG cast.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” the Bravo executive said in an interview with Variety.

Cohen clarified that the network was focused on the reboot, but had the “RHONY Legacy” concept brewing as well.

Former RHONY cast members have weighed in on the idea of appearing under a different title, with Jill Zarin hinting that she’d be up for a comeback. Bethenny Frankel called the idea “f**king boring” and Carole Radziwill declared that she was not interested. Leah McSweeney told Page Six that she would accept an invite to return to the show.

Cheddar anchor, Hena Doba, has reportedly been in talks to join the new cast and Kanye West’s ex, Julia Fox, had to shoot down rumors that she was in the running for a Bravo apple. Former cast member, Kelly Bensimon, put in her two cents, encouraging the network to hire convicted scammer, Anna Delvey.

Eboni shared in an interview last month that she does not believe Ramona Singer should be fired, despite their messy history.

“If I’m just looking at what was on the show, I don’t think anything on the show warrants the firing of Ramona. That’s my opinion,” she told Page Six, in March.

“Andy [Cohen] kind of speaks to this in different interviews — and I agree with him: Ramona’s way of thinking and the way she presents on the show is very representative of a significant portion of our country, OK?” the lawyer added.

Eboni revealed that she appreciated aspects of the reality TV veteran’s personality.

“The gag is I enjoy Ramona Singer, I really do. There’s a lot of quirky personality elements that we actually share in terms of taste and lifestyle,” she said.

Eboni added—“We’re both savvy businesswomen, we’re both about our coins, we’re both about being self-made … We have points of connectivity, fun, and similarities.”

Eboni told the outlet that she was looking forward to her return to the franchise.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips