Below Deck 'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Karim Gharbi Give Crazy Demands To Below Deck Under Staff!

Below Deck Down Under staff had a hard time this season dealing with difficult guests on the yacht. The chartered guests who gave the crew a hard time were none other than Sydney’s Crazy Rich Asians star, Karim Gharbi, and his friend, Eunice Wong. Karim is an entrepreneur while his pal, Wong, is a Bitcoin mogul.

Drama started on the yacht when Karim began judging the dated decor on the Thalassa superyacht. “So many angels everywhere. This boat is a bit like Versace. It’s a bit ’80s. It just needs restyling.” The entrepreneur was even less impressed after he saw his cabin. According to Karim, it was the smallest room he has ever been to.

Gharbi even demanded that chief stewardess Aesha decorate his cabin because he couldn’t stand the “angels.” He added, “These freak me out. If you can just get rid of them? It feels a little bit like a horror movie.” Even the fake flowers in Karim’s room were removed since he doesn’t do fake flowers. “I can’t do fake people and fake flowers. And fake fashion designers.”

Aesha later said about Karim’s behavior, “If you’re that bougie, buy your own bloody yacht!” He was not the only guest who was not happy with their time on the yacht. When Chef Ryan McKeown prepared lunch, the Bitcoin mogul was less than unimpressed with her meal. The chef made barramundi which Wong complained was too overwhelming for her.

“Nah, I can’t eat this,” she complained. “It smells… I think it’s a bit too overwhelming for me.” She said after the first bite. The crypto queen had the nerve to ask for a McDonald’s to be delivered to the luxury vessel instead for her lunch. “Can I have McDonald’s?” she asked. “I would love to have McDonald’s!”

The two guests were still complaining about their food during dinner. When they learned Chef Ryan was preparing a cured fish dish, they declined to eat. Karim said that he will skip the dish because he doesn’t eat raw fish. Eunice, instead, asked the yacht’s chef to prepare her a different meal. “Can I just have scrambled eggs? No, I’m serious I just want to eat!” They gave the Below Deck crew a hard time!

Karim’s biggest gig came on Channel 10’s Crazy Rich Asians, which only aired the pilot and wasn’t picked up for a series. However, Eunice is a popular crypto influencer on Instagram with over 20k followers.

