Celebrity News Todrick Hall Sued For Not Paying Landlord $60,000!

Todrick Hall is in trouble with the law after failing to pay his rent amounting to $60,000.

Todrick Hall’s latest posts on social media gave fans the impression that he was living a life of luxury. However, that isn’t the case. The Celebrity Big Brother alum is being sued by the owners of the home, Avi Lavian, and Orna Lavian. According to the March 29 filing obtained by PEOPLE, Hall moved into the Sherman Oaks home and agreed to pay the $30,000 monthly rent.

The owners were forced to seek legal advice after Todrick failed to pay rent in February and March this year. They also issued him with a three-day notice on March 3 to pay rent or leave the property. The documents also state that the Lavians left the notice with someone at Hall’s residence but he failed to comply by the deadline. Now the owners of the home are seeking a termination of the lease as well as attorney fees.

Fans of the YouTuber are eagerly waiting for his response. Todrick gave fans a tour of his house last February. In the house tour video, Hall showed off the 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom house, saying how he fell in love with it. He spoke about the 8,000 square foot home saying, “When I saw this one I fell in love. I’m talking that Allie and Noah ‘Notebook’ kind of love.”

Todrick, 36, bragged that the home he “bought” had a pool and a movie theater. He captioned one of his posts after he moved in 2021 saying, “My children will have a place to grow and become familiar with. We now have generational wealth. THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME!” In July, Hall revealed to fans that his home had been burglarized while he was away. He told police that at least $50,000 worth of handbags and other personal items had been stolen.

Todrick confirmed the burglary to his fans on Twitter. “I am ok. This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night,” he wrote. “I’m extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe…and that’s what matters most to me.” According to the former Big Brother star, he was in London when the incident occurred. From his Instagram stories, Todrick was watching ‘Hairspray’ for the 2nd time that week.

