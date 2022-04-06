Celebrity News Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker NOT Legally Married!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not legally married, despite exchanging vows over the weekend. The duo reportedly wed in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, but sources told Page Six that the couple never obtained a marriage license before tying the knot.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” a tipster told the outlet.

Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates confirmed that the engaged couple never applied for or received the document.

Kourtney and Travis’ ceremony was traditional Vegas, complete with an Elvis Presley officiant. The One Love Chapel website states that it won’t hold a ceremony without a license, but the venue seemingly made an exception for the high-profile couple.

Insiders told TMZ, the outlet that originally dished the wedding news before backtracking, that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are in the planning stages of “several” celebrations with “lots of fanfare” to mark their upcoming nuptials.

This will be the first marriage for Kourtney, 42, and the third for Travis, 46. Kourtney shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, and Travis shares two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The pair got engaged amid a lavish display of red roses and white candles, after dating for about nine months. The musician proposed in October, on a beach in Montecito, California with an oval-cut diamond ring. The massive rock is estimated to be worth a whopping $1 million.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair as they kissed on the beach, surrounded by red roses and candles. She captioned the post: “Forever @travisbarker.” How romantic!?

Insiders told ET at the time that they did not expect a long engagement.

“They are very excited to be married and move onto the next chapter together,” the source said.

It appears that the couple is planning to expand their blended family as a preview for the new Kardashian Hulu series teased that Kourtney had started the IVF process.

As reported last month—the reality star fueled ongoing pregnancy rumors when she posted a selfie snapped in a bathroom while rocking a baggie sweatshirt and long coat.

In March, Kourtney posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a black baseball cap underneath a black hoodie. She layered a beige trench coat over the loose ensemble.

Fan speculated that the mom of three could be hiding a pregnancy. The reality TV veteran posted a previous selfie snapped in a baggie Blink-182 t-shirt.

The future HULU star’s fans hunted down clues of a potential pregnancy and even analyzed her food selections.

