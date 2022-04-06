Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim Addresses Claims His Romance With Chrishell Was Fake!

Selling Sunset star, Jason Oppenheim, is addressing fans who think his relationship with Chrishell Stause was fake.

In an interview with The Mirror, Jason spoke about the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset. He expressed how watching it was going to be like reliving sadness, loss, and pain from their relationship. Jason added, “That’s not something I’m looking forward to. I’m not ready to talk about what happened with Chrishell, but we just wanted different things.”



Jason also shut down rumors from fans that his relationship with Stause was faked for the cameras to improve the show’s ratings. “Usually I’m good at getting on with business but right now, I think about her every day. It is really tough.” The two broke up in late December after dating for a short time.



Stause posted a lengthy breakup announcement to her Instagram followers. “Other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.” Stause also thanked her co-star for ‘being honest with her. Even when it hurts.”

Jason’s post at the time of their breakup was also heartfelt and respectful. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” he shared via Instagram. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Oppenheim insisted in the interview that his feelings for Crishell were real. “That was the most real relationship I’ve ever had, so the idea it was somehow not real is something I just don’t feel the need to comment on or respond to,” he said. The Selling Sunset star is clearly still healing from heartbreak. He added, “I will always have unbelievable love and respect for Chrishell. I hold her in the highest regard. I’m still working through a lot of pain. That could take a while.”

Jason and Chrishell initially went public with their relationship in July 2021 while on a trip to Italy. When their relationship went public, Jason spoke to Us Weekly saying, “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” He continued, “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

