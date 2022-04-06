Real Housewives of New York Cheddar Anchor Hena Doba In Talks To Join ‘RHONY’ Cast!

Cheddar anchor, Hena Doba, might score a cast spot on The Real Housewives of New York City, Page Six reports. Sources told the outlet that Hena is currently in talks to join the Bravo series.

One tipster claims that Hena is communicating with casting directors, after being contacted about the opportunity. A second insider said that Bravo is looking to “retool” their RHONY formula by focusing on aspirational women amid an effort to build a more inspiring and diverse cast. The network is reportedly trying to create a cast that offers “a better reflection” of New York City. A production source told the outlet that the network’s casting process is in the “very beginning stages.”

Hena, a married Pakistani woman who hails from Queens but currently lives in Connecticut, anchors “Cheddar Climate – the Fight for Change,” “Search for a Cure – Covid 19” and the “News Wrap.” She used to make appearances on CBS News and BBC News.

Andy Cohen announced that Bravo was rebooting RHONY with a new cast and launching a second spinoff show that will feature only former OG cast members. Fans know that the show’s ratings nosedived last season and that the Season 13 reunion was scrapped.

“There are thousands of stories to tell here,” Cohen told Variety about the network’s decision. “This is the most multicultural, diverse and energetic and exciting city in America. We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

Casting for the “RHONY Legacy” spinoff has yet to kick off, but that hasn’t stopped former cast members from chiming in about the seemingly unpopular concept.

“Taking the fans’ desire for me to come back, and putting that aside (because I love them)….if I went back I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part,” Carole Radziwill commented. “I would not go back, I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them.”

Bravo OG, Bethenny Frankel, weighed in last week with a pointed TikTok video.

“My thoughts on the #RHONY reboot. It’s a long story and it’s very f***ing boring. Jesus like f**k!” Bethenny captioned the vid.

The former reality star confirmed that she had been tapped to appear on the new series during a recent episode of her podcast, “Just B.”

“Many of you have been asking me for a response to [the] ‘Housewives’ announcement,” Bethenny spilled. “So a couple weeks ago, I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, ‘Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?’ Meaning, would I come back.”

“I know from a bunch of producers and people in the industry that they’re casting the show of new people and that they clearly don’t know who the show of old people will be because I was asked to be on it,” she continued. “So it’s not been crafted. So it felt like, sort of, a half-baked announcement. I didn’t really understand it.”

Bethenny gave the network props for “finding new ways to make things” but added that her “number” would likely be out of their range.

