Celebrity News Cardi B Goes OFF On Her Fans: ‘I Hope Your Moms Die!’

Cardi B fans were shocked when they learned she was not going to be attending the Grammys.

While Cardi was nominated for one of her songs during the recent Grammy Awards, the rapper didn’t attend the ceremony. Her fans, however, didn’t expect Cardi not to show up and they let her know on Twitter. One fan asked her, “Your job is literally music and it’s just like you don’t care about it anymore. You’ve been saying you have an album on the way since 2019 girl pleeeeeeeese!”

Cardi was not in the mood to tolerate any disrespect, especially from her fans. She lashed out at her fans who were coming for her. Cardi replied to one fan saying, “B*tch suck a d*** and go somewhere and do your homework, the fuvk!” The rapper also attacked her entire fanbase by calling them, “Dumbs Fan Base.”

Matters got even worse when one fan mentioned Cardi’s newborn son. “I bet your son wouldn’t like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not delivering any music.” Cardi replied with a short and nasty answer: “I hope your moms die!” To another fan who was calling her “lazy,” she said, “Drink acid wit your ugly ass!”

Later on, Cardi revealed that she was deleting her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Sunday evening because of her own fan base. The mother of two tweeted out saying, “I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this f**kin dumbass fanbase. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all thought I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k! When the f**k I hinted I was going? just f**kin stupid I can’t I need to protect myself!”

A few of Cardi B’s fans responded to her deleting her account. One fan tweeted, “Highkey thinks she should delete Twitter. It’s gonna be good for her mental space. Imma miss her but take a break @Cardib go be with your children.” Another fan said, “Did she feel threatened or what? Am still wondering why she had to delete her Twitter account.”

Cardi announced the birth of her son in September on her Instagram. In the photo she posted, Cardi was cradling her boy in the hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. Cardi and Offset also share a girl, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari.

