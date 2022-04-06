90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiancé’ Fans Believe That Jasmine Pineda Is Ready To Take Gino Palazzolo’s Money!

90 Day Fiancé fans have their eyes on Jasmine Pineda, and many are convinced that she’s ready to take the money and run after she ties the knot with Gino Palazzolo.

Fans have watched the couple’s rocky love story unfold on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, a journey marked by a risqué texting scandal and multiple jealous meltdowns. The series is currently featuring the couple hashing out their issues on the Tell-All stage, and fans had plenty to say after TLC released a preview of the upcoming episode.

Jasmine and Gino address the sticky subject of a prenuptial agreement in a released sneak peek from Part 2 of the Tell All special, which airs this Sunday.

Host, Shaun Robinson, asks Jasmine, who appears on the special virtually if Gino had ever brought up the prenup subject. Jasmine denied that they had ever discussed it.

“No, he never mentioned it to me and I’m not gonna marry [him] if there’s a prenup,” Jasmine says during the cast sit-down. “And he better make it work because if I’m in the United States and we get married, and he screwed it up, I’m gonna kick him out of the house and I want to stay with everything.”

Instagram account “truecrime_jankie” shared the clip and viewers sounded off in the comment section.

One user wrote—“As much as she screams and fights with him over nothing? Just imagine the control she has when they’re married. She’s going to take him for every penny. 🤦🏻‍♀️”

Another viewer said—“That should be the end of the engagement enough said – she doesn’t have good intentions just based upon what she said on National tv. If she really loved him for him she should have no problem signing one. If she had $$$$ like that then she could pay her own new apt instead of having gino pay for it when you just met the guy lol.”

One fan pointed out that Jasmine is getting off easy, considering her personal circumstances.

“This is unreal. Also, why doesn’t anyone ever ask her or call her out on why both of her kids don’t live with her. She is unemployed, in an apartment Gino’s pays for and one kid is with her mom and the other is with her ex. Everyone ate Larissa [dos Santos] alive over this same scenario.”

Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories last week to declare that if money was her motive she would go for someone “filthy rich.”

“There are 2 reasons why people get married: love or money,” Jasmine wrote. “If you’re gonna get married for money, marry someone who is filthy rich. Like unlimited budget.”

She addressed fans who called her out for taking rent money from Gino.

“What a joke people saying it’s for money because of someone who paid one month of rent. But I appreciate the gesture,” she said.

Watch Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell-All special, Sunday night at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.