Teen Mom ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Exposes MTV Manipulation In Court Depo — Admits She’s Told What To Say!

Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry, admitted in a recent court deposition that producers of the MTV show “tell her what to say” on camera.

In June, Kailyn sued her co-star, Briana DeJesus, for defamation after she alleged that she “physically beat” the father of two of her children, Chris Lopez. Kailyn sat for the deposition on February 17 and spoke out about being manipulated by MTV.

Briana’s lawyer asked Kailyn if the show “actually depicts reality.”

Kailyn replied—“Sometimes.”

When asked if she was implying that the series “sometimes doesn’t,” Kailyn responded “yes.” The mom of four also replied “yes” when asked—“Have you ever seen the show where you were depicted in a way that you would say was not reality?”

Kailyn debunked a detail that the MTV show aired when asked to give an example of the show twisting the narrative.

“They said that I was from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, which is not accurate,” Kailyn explained, adding that she wasn’t sure why producers lied about her upbringing.

The lawyer asked—“Do [producers] ever suggest courses of action or things to say to you?”

“Yes,” Kailyn said. “Before every shoot, we have essentially a schedule of what we are going to film. So if I am taking my kids to the dentist, they might ask me to discuss going to the dentist in the car on the way to the appointment.”

The court deposition also exposed Kailyn’s secret romance. Kailyn claimed that she refused to film not because of the alleged altercation with Lopez, but because she was trying to keep a new relationship under wraps.

“I refused to film about a person I was dating. His name is Malik Montgomery,” Kailyn revealed. “I have had several relationships on the show fail and, also, just trolls becoming involved in my relationship had led me to not want to have any type of public relationship.”

Kailyn confirmed that she was involved with someone in court documents in August, but did not disclose her boyfriend’s identity. The Sun spotted Malik exiting Kailyn’s Delaware home in late June of last year.

“He’s her boyfriend of over a year. He helps her with everything, including helping her with the kids,” the insider said. “She doesn’t want the public to know about him.”

The couple’s current relationship status is unclear, as he claimed on Instagram that he was “single” on March 13.

The Teen Mom co-stars’ legal war began in June after Kailyn filed a complaint against Briana, claiming that some of her comments were false and made “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm.”

Court documents stated—“Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.”

Kailyn claimed that Briana “has a history of making false public statements regarding Lowry’s family life.”

Briana once responded to a fan on Twitter, writing—“[Lowry] gets beat the f**k up by Chris in front of her kids.”

Kailyn noted in the lawsuit that MTV shut her out of an episode that aired in June 2021. Briana claimed that she was excluded because she supposedly “committed violent, physical crimes towards Mr. Lopez. Defendant also asserted that Lowry was arrested for breaking and entering into the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Briana alleged that Kailyn, who denied the claim, did not want to discuss the alleged incident on camera.

Kailyn claimed that Briana’s comments “threatened” her “ability to earn a living” and that she suffered “personal humiliation and mental anguish.”

Briana’s lawyer fired back, stating that defamation did not occur because Kailyn was arrested for the alleged assault on Lopez.

The lawyer wrote—“She verifiably was arrested for this, and her arrest garnered media attention.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm, ET, on MTV.

