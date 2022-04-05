Teen Mom ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About Hair Loss!

Jenelle Evans revealed that she’s experiencing hair loss after debuting a new haircut to her followers. The former Teen Mom 2 star posted a TikTok video of her new do, sharing in the comment section that she added new layers after hinting that she might go for a more drastic change.

“I did it 💇🏻‍♀️ #WolfCut,” Jenelle wrote in March 2022. “Y’all I thought it was going to be short too 😂. I put in layers 😁”

One follower asked the former MTV mom about her obvious hair loss.

“What happened to your hairline? Why does it look like your balding? 😳🥴,” the person asked.

“Cuz I’m having hair loss and idk why,” Jenelle replied.

Fans and followers have been speculating that Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, might be headed for a split. David recently changed his bio to reveal that his wife had “blocked” him because he didn’t “text her back.”

Reddit users offered their support to Jenelle and assured her that they would stand by her if she left her husband of five years.

“If Jenelle was reading here, I’d like her to know that she CAN leave him, and people would support her,” the original poster wrote on a thread that raked in almost 400 comments.

Jenelle and David’s beef supposedly started after they began feuding with Gabbie Egan, a TikTok influencer. Egan and her pal, Olivia Aronson, a trans woman, publicly displayed a flag that read “F**k David Eason.” David responded by posting transphobic and homophobic social media comments.

David was fired from the MTV series for posting homophobic remarks. Jenelle was let go the following year, after MTV discovered that David had shot their family dog after it nipped at their daughter.

The former reality star spoke to E! News in March after being diagnosed with a disorder similar to fibromyalgia. Jenelle recently updated fans, revealing that her diagnosis might be updated soon.

“Lately, I’ve been taking time out for myself to focus on my health,” Jenelle explained in a post to her website. ”As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis (a chronic autoimmune disorder similar to fibromyalgia) for a confirmed diagnosis.”

“This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study,” the former TM2 star added. “I have anxiety about all of this every day, and have been mentally and physically drained.”

Jenelle has three children, Jace, 12, whose father, Andrew Lewis, remains absent from his life, Kaiser, 7, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith, and the child she shares with her husband, Ensley, 5.

She shared more about her routine with her kids in her update.

“My youngest is about to start school in July of this year and I will officially be kid-free during the day,” she wrote, adding that she was ”hoping to dedicate more time to my fans and audience to keep everyone updated with l i f e.”

