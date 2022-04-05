Little People Big World Matt Roloff Begins Roloff Farms Renovation After Choosing Son to Take Over Property!

Matt Roloff recently revealed what he had planned for Roloff Farms after choosing who he would like to see run the operation one day.

The Little People Big World star took to his Instagram Stories to say that he planned to “kill two birds with one stone” amid his construction plans for the sprawling property in Helvetia, Oregon.

The TLC dad said—”I’m excavating and putting in the soil in this old dump truck. Now that is one tough truck!”

He added—“It sure moves a lot of stuff around the farm.”

Matt shared that he was in the process of making a berm with “mounds of dirt, plants, and trees on it.”

He revealed that he was excavating the new house site while speaking to his followers.

“We’re excavating where the new house is going to go,” he said. “Plus we’re building a berm with the dirt.”

Matt shared with his followers—”I’m going to load this truck and show you how it looks.”

Fans of the long-running show have been wondering which of Matt’s sons was in line to take over the 100-acre farm.

Matt shares four children with his ex, Amy Roloff—twins, Zach and Jeremy, 31, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25. Fans know that Matt is considering retirement amid an effort to spend more time with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, in their shared home in Arizona.

A source close to the reality star told The Sun—”Matt would prefer Jacob and wife, Isabel, to take over the farm but he’s not sure they are on board at the moment.”

“He is the youngest son but Matt knows Jacob has potential, they are on the farm a lot, and Matt thinks this is a good way to teach him a lot of things he needs to learn,” the tipster added.

“Zach has also mentioned taking over the farm, and Jeremy has said in the past he would like it,” the insider said. “So Matt is still kind of stuck on what the next steps are, but he would prefer Jacob.”

“Matt is on good terms with all his sons, and Jeremy has been working on making the pumpkin season for visitors, but the situation of who will take over the farm is still an issue yet to be resolved.”

Jacob and Isabel welcomed their first child, a son, Mateo, in December 2021.

Amy recently told ET that the famous family had signed on for two more seasons of LPBW.

A new season of Little People Big World premieres May 17 at 9 pm, ET, on TLC.

