Celebrity News Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Is Expecting Twins!

Mama June’s daughter, Pumpkin, is already pregnant with husband, Joshua Efird.

Mama June: Hot or Not star, Lauryn Shannon, is going to be a mother of twins soon. According to TMZ, a source close to the family revealed Pumpkin was going to have two babies, a boy, and a girl. The source also claimed that 22-year-old Shannon is 6 months along and has an expected due date of June 18.

The couple shares two children together, daughter Ella, 4, and son, Bentley, who is only 8 months old. Shannon announced to fans the birth of her son with a cute Instagram caption in July 2021. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.” Fans flooded her comment section with love emojis and a lot of congratulations.

Pumpkin had her first child at 17 and announced her pregnancy through WE tv’s website. She said, “I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there are some challenges that I’m going to have to face. I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.” Shannon got married to her baby daddy in Las Vegas in 2018.

The mother of two recently shared photos of her beautiful kids on her Instagram to update fans. In the pictures, Ella was being a big sister and taking care of her young brother. Shannon also shared a photo of Bentley sitting up and also showed off his beautiful ginger hair. One fan commented on her post, “That baby done got so big. Love his curly ginger locks. I bet Ella’s a great big sister. Hope y’all are doing well. We wish you had your own show.” Another fan asked if Shannon was planning a return to the new show. “Are you guys coming back on Pumpkin? New season?” the fan asked.

Pumpkin’s new pregnancy details come after her mother, Mama June, was spotted shopping for a wedding ring. Mama June, 42, and Justin, 34 were spotted at an Alabama mall. According to Page Six, the two were spotted dancing after browsing a Kay Jewelers store in Auburn. The couple’s outing comes after Justin Stroud was released after serving a month behind bars. He was arrested on charges relating to a past drug charge.

