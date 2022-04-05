Celebrity News Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got MARRIED In Vegas!

Congrats are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are officially married.

The couple tied the knot at a Vegas chapel around 1:30 a.m., after the 64th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, according to TMZ.

In true Vegas style, Kardashian and Barker had an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony.

Reportedly, they had their own photographer and security on hand, so the venue was not allowed to snap photos of the happy event.

Sources told the tabloid that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum and Blink 82 drummer are planning a big second wedding with “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare.”

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, have been friends for years. Kourtney and Travis dating rumors first started when the pair were spotted having dinner with their kids in Malibu, in 2019. However, the Blink 182 drummer downplayed things, telling People, “Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it… I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.” However in January 2021, their friendship developed into something romantic Kourtney bought Travis’s daughter Alabama a Prada bag for Christmas – the same bag she also bought sister Khloé.

A source told The Sun at the time, “Kourtney and Travis are very close and they have unreal chemistry.” Then the couple announced their engagement in October 2021. The pair took to social media to reveal they are tying the knot after less than one year of dating. On her Instagram, Kourtney shared a photo of the pair as they kissed on the beach, surrounded by red roses and candles. She captioned the post: “Forever @travisbarker.” How romantic!?

This is Kourtney’s first marriage, although she has three children together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis has been married twice before. He wed Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002, and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Shanna.

