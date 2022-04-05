Celebrity News Karen Derrico Attends Therapy Session After Miscarriage!

In an exclusive clip, Karen Derrico opens up to a therapist on her struggles after another miscarriage.

According to an exclusive clip on People for Tuesday’s episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, Karen is having a hard time dealing with her miscarriage. The mother of 14 revealed that her latest miscarriage was her third consecutive one and 7th in total. Before Karen begins she asks her therapist, “Before we start, I apologize, I don’t mean anything by this — by me asking, “do you happen to have children?”

Karen’s therapist responded that she has kids and grandkids but has never experienced the loss of a child. Karen and Deon first spoke about their miscarriages in June 2021. At the end of the clip, Karen told the cameras, “Self-care is one of my major hurdles that I can’t ever seem to cross.” Karen says during a confessional interview, “I know that I need help, but most importantly, I know that I have to get better for my family.”

In a statement about the miscarriage, Karen said, “Even though we aren’t strangers to miscarriages, it’s still a tough heartbreak to endure! Our hearts are broken and pieces of it go out to others that have endured this pain.” Despite experiencing such great loss, Derrico remains faithful to God’s plan for her family. “However, we must continue to thank God for our children and many other blessings that we have, and in addition, we stay prayed up!” she exclaimed. The Doubling Down with the Derricos star looked stressed throughout the clip.

Karen Derrico opened up about her loss during another People interview saying, “It hurts, it sucks, it’s devastating. I just want to scream. When I’m dealing with the miscarriage, when I’m dealing with my grandmother’s loss, when I’m dealing with Diez’s potential surgery, it’s just so much to try to process.” Deon also spoke about the heartbreak he undergoes when they go through a miscarriage. “Each time we get pregnant, it’s like our love goes to that child. Our excitement is there for this child. And we have to grieve.”

Karen spoke to Us Weekly about how she enjoys being pregnant. “I enjoy my pregnancies,” the reality star explained. “I enjoy the journey. I enjoy breastfeeding. I enjoy all of that. Although I am high risk and have to go on bed rest, things of that nature, I still enjoy the process.”

