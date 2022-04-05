19 Kids and Counting Jackson Duggar Spotted At Same ‘Camp’ That Josh Duggar Attended!

Another Duggar family member has been spotted at ALERT camp, which is famous for ‘correcting’ young men’s behaviors.

Michelle and Jim Bob are facing more backlash from fans as their latest parenting decision came to light. They sent Jackson to the same behavioral camp that Josh was once sent to when he was dealing with his “issues.” The camp’s name ALERT stands for Air Land Resource Emergency Team.

Jackson was recently spotted in a group photo on the ALERT Instagram account. According to ALERT’s website, their program offers “a fine-tuned combination of Christian discipleship, community service, and career training that you won’t find anywhere else on the planet.”

Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball said about the behavioral camp, “The Duggars have sent multiple sons to this camp who have dealt with ‘struggles.’” She also revealed that the cadets in the school endure difficult training conditions. “A graduate told me that cadets aren’t allowed to speak for the first 2 weeks,” she wrote. Katie added that “cadets are forced to go through brutal training to help them gain better spirituality to conquer [these] struggles.”

Back in July, the Duggars celebrated Jason and James’ graduation from high school and ALERT Academy. Michelle captioned the post, “Their diligence in school, learning of trades and practical skills, and completion of the ALERT program are all amazing accomplishments. We love you boys and can’t wait to see what’s next for you both!!” Many fans are hoping Jackson Duggar is attending the camp because he wanted to and not as a punishment.

A former family friend told Distractify that Josh had been sent away at least three times to behavioral camps like ALERT. “Growing up, they never talked about it. I mean, it was always kind of hush-hush, and there were some people that knew about it the whole time.” The Duggars also gave vague answers when asked about Josh’s whereabouts at the time. After attending the camp, Josh Duggar is now in jail and might be facing up to 20 years in prison.

In December 2021, Josh was convicted on two felony child pornography charges. The former reality star is awaiting sentencing as his wife and kids stay close to the Duggar family. Josh’s attorneys have already filed a motion to overturn the conviction and acquit Josh Duggar of all charges. His defense lawyers claim the prosecution “failed to timely disclose material exculpatory evidence” with regard to a potential witness.

