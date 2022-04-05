Celebrity News Andy Cohen Issues Apology To Nurses Worldwide!

Andy Cohen recently issued an apology to nurses around the world after his comments on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy’s comments on a recent episode of WWHL didn’t sit well with a lot of viewers. While introducing Summer House, cast member Ciara Miller, he said some words that sounded offensive. The host was shocked that a nurse like Ciara could be attractive. When greeting her, Andy said, “Hi, Ciara, you’re looking so beautiful. Wow. You’re actually a nurse?” After Miller said “yes,” Cohen replied saying, “And this is how you look like? Wow!” Immediately after fans on Twitter got wind of Cohen’s words on the show, they filled Twitter with harsh criticism for the WWHL host.

One fan asked, “Why did @Andy say, ‘You are a nurse and this is what you look like?’ As if nurses aren’t attractive. Ciara is STUNNING but I know many beautiful nurses.” Another fan said, “Andy darling. What do you think nurses look like. We don’t live in scrubs. There are many gorgeous nurses. I work with many of them. So your comment, ‘you’re a nurse and look like that.’ It’s a bit insulting.” Other viewers even posted photos of beautiful nurses just to prove Andy Cohen wrong for his earlier assumption that nurses aren’t attractive.

Halfway through the show, Andy got wind of the viewers’ backlash on Twitter. He issued an apology before he went on with the show. “Just want to say before we go on, I have offended the nurses of America and internationally. I apologize,” Cohen said. “I was merely mentioning that Ciara looks like a supermodel. I know that many nurses look — it’s no condemnation of nurses.” Miller added after Andy’s apology that all nurses are hot!

Cohen continued, “But the most important thing is, all nurses have the biggest hearts in the universe, and they are beautiful inside and out. I am sorry if I offended anyone.” The host also got words of encouragement from his bartender, John Mayer. After asking Mayer if his apology was satisfactory, he responded saying, “It saved my woke little heart.”

A few fans responded to Cohen’s apology in one of his latest tweets. One fan tweeted at the Watch What Happens Live host, “You don’t say… I’m sorry IF I offended anyone, that makes the offended the problem (why are You so defensive? you shouldn’t be offended) You say, I’m sorry THAT I offended anyone, because You Did Offend a number of people (nurses, in this instance). Thank you.”

