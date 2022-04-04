Real Housewives of Orange County RHOC’s Meghan King Opens Up About Marriage & Recent Split!

Meghan King is finally opening up about her marriage and recent split from Cuffe Owens.

On March 31, King did an interview on ‘Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live’ where she spoke about the annulment of her marriage with Cuffe Owens. “I love falling in love, but you know what I like more is the stable part. Like the honeymoon phase is great and everything but I really just want stability and a partner.”

Meghan went on to explain that she keeps looking for love and stability but keeps getting it wrong. “I think I was so ready for a partner and for someone since I have three little kids all the time, pretty much. So I just want some help and a partnership.” King has three children, Aspen, 4, and 2-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes.

King continued, “So, you know, he said all the right things and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me and it was almost like an arranged marriage I felt like, except we chose one another.” One fan reacted to Meghan’s latest interview by saying, “An arranged marriage? No one forced her to marry that man. If Meghan doesn’t go somewhere and have several seats.”

Meghan had revealed to fans about her split on December 27. After being pressured by fans and news outlets about her marriage, she wrote: “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams. At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Recently, Meghan has been sharing with fans on her Instagram about her solo journey since her split from Owens. In a March 20 post, she wrote, “A masterdate can feel uncomfortable. Dating yourself means getting to know the real you without filters.”

The RHOC star added that her SCUBA certification has helped her on her solo journey. “Diving is one of the most intimate experiences one can have with oneself from safety to beauty and ultimately building confidence. Do something for yourself today. Just for you. I love you.”

