Leah McSweeney Breaks Silence On ‘RHONY’ Reboot!

RHONY star Leah McSweeney has finally broken her silence about the new Real Housewives of New York reboot!

On April 1, Leah McSweeney gave an exclusive interview to E! News for her new book, “Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision At A Time.” Leah, who appeared on RHONY seasons 12 and 13, said she loves the decision. “It takes balls to do that, that’s a big decision.” Leah’s book, “Chaos Theory” is set to release on April 5.

During her interview, McSweeney didn’t exactly reveal if she was going to return to the RHONY reboot. “It’s been so long since we’ve filmed, I miss it. I miss the camaraderie with the women and our crew and that’s fun. Obviously, season 13 wasn’t received well so it wasn’t fun really, but I also feel that I’m so new that people haven’t fully gotten to see things.”

Leah added, “I’m in a place where if they ask me back, I’m going to go back. Were there moments where I was like, ‘I don’t really wanna go back?’ Of course. There were a few times I thought that because last season was rough. But I’ve had so much time to process everything.” The Bravo star also opened up about her struggles being in the limelight.

“You have to understand, I went from having anonymity and a private life to being on national television in this juggernaut of pop culture, this TV show that so many people watch to then living in a pandemic and having to process it all at the same time. It’s been nice to have this time off. It really has. But I’m ready. If they want me back I’m here.”

Leah also revealed that she has spoken to some of the RHONY cast about the new developments. “Me and Luann are in touch,” she shared. “And Dorinda is my homie and Tinsley is obviously one of my best friends.” Executive Producer Andy Cohen had announced on March 23, that Bravo would be recasting The Real Housewives of New York.

Andy said, “There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

