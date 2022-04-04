90 Day Fiance Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem Remarrying After Recent Divorce?

Rumors are going around that 90 Day Fiance star, Angela Deem, has moved on from her Nigerian beau, Michael.

Angela had recently returned to the 90 Day franchise with an episode on 90 Day Diaries. In the preview for the new season, Angela visits a dentist to inquire if she can get dental implants. The TLC star revealed her teeth are one of her largest insecurities so she wanted to do something about it.

Neither Michael nor Angela have updated fans on their relationship status or if they have split. Recent rumors even speculate the reality couple has gotten a divorce. Many viewers voiced their fears that a long-distance relationship between Michael and Angela wouldn’t last —especially after Angela began openly flirting with other men like her doctor.

One gossip account even claimed Angela liked their comment about her separation from Nigerian native Michael. Angela’s posts on social media about her moving on have only fueled the rumors. According to Tvseasonspoilers, one fan saw Angela in New York. They said Angela revealed that she was in the area filming a new show, which fans think could be 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. TLC is yet to confirm anything about the couple’s relationship.

90 Day fans have also noticed Angela posting romantic videos with a mystery man. The reality star posted a TikTok with a voiceover asking, “are you single?” Michael’s post on the couple’s shared Instagram, however, makes it seem the two might still be together. He wrote on Angela’s birthday last year, “I’m sending this loving birthday greeting to my darling wife. I’m sorry I can’t be there with you to celebrate, but just know I’m counting down the minutes until I can.”

Michael re-opened his Instagram account in 2022, which was a big issue for the couple. His first post since being back also fueled rumors about his relationship when Deem. “A human being is a single being, unique and unrepeatable. ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world.’ #happynewyear2022” When he posted photos with fellow 90 Day star, Usman, on his Instagram Stories, Angela came for them.

Deem reposted the photo and called them, “Birds of a feather flock together.” Usman responded saying, “So this scammer called AngelaDevil now calling me and my innocent brother @itsmr.michael names after using him to film for over 4 years and used all his money from Cameo to buy yourself a house and still refused to take him to US and leave him.” Usman finished his post by telling Michael he will personally take him to America.