90 Day Fiance Gino Caught Red-Handed Texting Fellow ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star’s Hot Friend!

Gino Palazzolo landed in the hot seat for messaging another woman during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All special. Host, Shaun Robinson, made Gino squirm when she questioned him about reaching out to fellow 90 Day star, Benjamin Rathbun’s friend, Jessica.

Fans watched Gino, 51, travel from Michigan to Panama to meet his girlfriend, Jasmine Pineda, 34, face-to-face after the pair connected online. Gino and Jasmine hit a bump after she discovered that he had sent his ex-topless photos that Jasmine had privately shared. Shaun asked the TLC personality if he had ever contacted anyone who had a relationship with any other 90 Day cast member. Gino shot down the accusation but hesitated with an “uhhh, no” when Sean mentioned Benjamin’s attractive friend.

Jasmine, who appeared on the special virtually, became suspicious and asked Gino why he was being asked such a question.

“I’m going to tell you something, Gino. The truth always reveals,” she told him. “So, confess right now and whatever I have to hear right now, I want to hear it from you — not from Shaun, not from Ben, not from anyone that is there. I want to hear it from you.”

Jasmine spoke to ET in February, and admitted that her jealousy over Gino’s interactions with women was “out of control.” Fans watched Jasmine overreact after Gino tipped a waitress after having dinner in a restaurant.

She explained that her attitude stemmed from insecurity and viewing every woman as a threat to her relationship. She told the outlet that she’s grown since filming the show, and has acknowledged that her behavior was wrong.

“I judge myself on my actions because sometimes I was like, out of control, you know, for some of the things that I did on the show and it helps me to just have a self-reflection on myself,” Jasmine said.

“I was being way too emotional and it has nothing to do with Gino, it has everything to do with me,” she added. “I was the problem, you know? I was coming from a very difficult relationship in which I was getting divorced, there were my two kids involved, I was very vulnerable and I was being very emotional. Then I had gone so many years without being in a romantic relationship with a man and it was difficult for me to get used to having someone and expressing my feelings the best way.”

“I look at myself and I’m like ‘wow.’ Like, I’m in shock at my own actions,” she continued. “It’s kind of late, but I’m a work in progress is all I can say.”

Jasmine also opened up about what attracted her to Gino in the first place.

“I like him physically, first of all,” she shared. “I believe he is a very attractive man, like, his physical characteristics, I like it. I have never felt attracted to men that are younger than me, that’s something in like, all my relationships. I have always dated people that are at least five to 10 years older than me and Gino is 17 years older than me, so I like him physically. He’s very mature. He is just the opposite from my personality. He is like, a very calm person. He likes process. He doesn’t let himself get too emotional by the heat of the situation and he helped me to drain my energy because he’s very calm and he’s extremely sweet, a very sweet guy and a gentleman. To me, those were very hard qualities to find in a man nowadays.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

