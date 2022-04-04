90 Day Fiance Ben Rathbun’s Former Employer Speaks Out After Termination!

Ben’s former employer has spoken out about his employment status since his recent arrest.

When Ben Rathbun joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé, many fans were intrigued about his former role as a youth pastor. He has also spoken about his modeling job which he does on the side. However, many didn’t know Ben, 52, was also an executive director for the Michigan Lupus Foundation. His role in the organization ended after his recent arrest.

Ben Rathbun was arrested for a probation violation related to a past OWI charge. After Ben appeared in court, the TLC star was sentenced to 15 days of community service and 24 months of probation as part of his sentencing. Ben was sentenced to two days in jail but it counted as time served.

The Michigan Lupus Foundation Board of Directors announced that Ben is no longer a member of their organization. A statement they posted on their homepage read, “Ben Rathbun is no longer with the Michigan Lupus Foundation, effective immediately. The Foundation continues to put our lupus warriors first, and we will continue with our mission without interruption.”

Ben spoke about his exit from the foundation in a recent interview with In Touch. The father of four admitted, “When the public, including the board members of my charity, first heard of my arrest, [it was] falsely reported that I had been picked up late at night for drunk driving. While the truth was far less dramatic, the damage had been done,” he added. Ben admits he doesn’t blame the foundation for letting him go since he had kept his past a secret. “I had hid it from them and even my family. I have become a major distraction, and I know this process, while painful, is the best course of action.” Despite being out of a job, Rathbun is hopeful that he will be able to get another one soon.

A few fans reacted to Ben’s recent firing on Reddit. One said, “Sounds like they tried to fire him and he threatened to sue, their website now says, ‘We are aware of Ben’s situation, and he is currently on suspension from his position with the Michigan Lupus Foundation.’” Another user said, “Sounds like God hardened their hearts against Ben.”Viewers are also wondering if Mahogany and Ben are still together after his criminal history came to light.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips