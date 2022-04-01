Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder Might Be Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules!

Rumors have been going around that former Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi, might be returning to the reality show.

Schroeder left the Bravo reality series in very bad circumstances. However, rumors started when the gossip column, Bravo and Cocktails, received an anonymous tip. The tip read, “When she was cancelled this ex bar star put on her thinking cap. She’s Savvy if nothing else. Get pregnant. Show evolution. No one can hate a pregnant woman. And just look at how she’s changed, motherhood gave her a new perspective. It “saved her.” By “saved,” she means, “she’ll be back on TV soon.” It’s all happening allegedly.

Many fans speculate that the ex Vanderpump Rules star who the tip is about might be Stassi. The Bravo alum had her first child with Beau Clark last January. When the couple posted the first photo of their daughter, Stassi captioned it, “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

However, after Bravo’s recent move with The Real Housewives of New York, many think there is no way Stassi would be allowed back on the show. In 2020, an incident involving Stassi and Kristen Doute came to light. The first black castmate on the show, Faith Stowers, alleged the two called the police on her in 2018 over a crime she didn’t commit. This situation led Bravo to fire the alums and other castmates over separate controversies.

Lisa Vanderpump has said before that she wanted Stassi and Kristen to return to season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa spoke to Page Six saying, “I would have preferred to chastise them and see them learn from their mistakes as we’ve seen so many youngsters do on the show, but that was Bravo’s decision. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued, “I always want to see growth and I would love to have seen them stay here and work it out. It was really a sign of the times. Everybody [had] a lot of reactive decisions.”

Stassi apologized for her insensitive comments. “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Schroeder wrote via Instagram at the time. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

