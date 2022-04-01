Celebrity News New Video Reveals Jada Pinkett Smith Laughing At Chris Rock Immediately After Will Smith Assault!

Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to her husband, Will Smith, smacking Chris Rock’s face on live TV was not visible on-screen as the shocking incident unfolded. However, a viral TikTok video reveals Jada, 50, laughing after her husband landed the slap heard ’round the world during the live Academy Awards broadcast. A person in the audience, who was seated three rows from the stage, captured a fresh angle that sheds new light on the stunning incident.

The actor smacked Chris on the Oscar stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s bald head. Chris reportedly had no idea that Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss when he delivered the joke that prompted her husband to storm the stage.

The video reveals Jada laughing as Will returned to his seat following his assault on the comedian. Many in the crowd were also laughing out loud.

Jada giggled when Chris remarked—“Wow, Will Smith smacked the s*it out of me,” before her husband began firing obscenities from his seat. The actress laughed again when Chris called the crazy incident “the greatest night in the history of television.”

The 53-year-old actor accepted his first Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, a short while later. The actor broke down in tears during his acceptance speech but did not apologize to Chris for the assault, at the time.

Will was hit by fierce backlash and later issued a public apology to the comedian.

The actor wrote, in part, on Instagram—“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The new video prompted actor, Michael Rapaport, to question Jada, via Twitter, on Thursday.

“People saying Will Smith was protecting Jada, Why wasn’t JADA protecting Will from literally ruining his entire career? My Wife would’ve been fighting me before I sat down for making an a–hole of myself & our family,” he wrote.

The Academy announced that it had “initiated disciplinary proceedings” against the actor, after a board of governors meeting. Will has 15 days to submit a letter of response to the Academy. The next board meeting is scheduled for April 18. The Academy has stated that it may take “any disciplinary action,” including expulsion or suspension, at that meeting.

Chris gave a nod to the drama at his first comedy show since Sunday’s Oscars, on Wednesday night.

“How was your weekend?” Chris asked the sold-out crowd in Boston. “I had a whole list of jokes. I had a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I’m still kind of processing what happened.”

He continued—“At some point I’ll talk about that s—, and it will be serious, and it will be funny.”

Audience members shouted “F— Will Smith!” during the comedian’s opening comments.

