Sister Wives Meri Brown Ponders Future After Oregon Trip!

Meri shared a series of Instagram posts from her recent trip to the Oregon coast with family and friends.

In the photos, Meri, 51, looked happy as she explored the beach. She captioned the photo, “Days by the beach, nights by the fire, all of it surrounded by people I love! The time I spent on the Oregon coast last weekend was fulfilling, relaxing, invigorating, rejuvenating, all the things my body and soul needed.”

Meri also added that her trip gave her a lot of inspiration for her future, which she is looking forward to. “It’s interesting and revealing on days and weekends like these, what your heart and mind can let go of, and at the same time, what can fill you up, and the inspiration you can have for your future.” The TLC star added that she is positive her dreams will come true and doors will open up for her.

“Coming home with a mind a little more clear, a heart a little more at peace, excitement about my plans and dreams ahead of me, and ready for the doors that I’m positive will open up for me.” Meri was joined by her daughter, Mariah Brown. She also spoke about how her trust in God has changed her perspective. “I’m learning that as I surrender my hopes and dreams to God and the universe, and as I move forward with intention, doing the work that needs to be done, that the doors will continue to open.”

Meri didn’t mention Kody in her statement about what she learned from her trip to the Oregon coast. Her relationship with husband, Kody Brown, isn’t in the best place right now. Meri has expressed before how unhappy she is with Kody since he hardly shows her any love. However, during an episode of Sister Wives, she said she won’t walk away from the relationship. “If I quit and I walk away, then it’s not going to get better,” she added. “I’m not going anywhere, y’all. You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

In a 2012 memoir, Kody spoke about how they met. “Meri was so cute and sweet when I met her that I had a hard time suppressing my hopelessly romantic nature.” However, during season 16’s Sister Wives Tell All, Kody said about their relationship, “There’s a point where intimacy is just damage. It’s misleading to have intimacy in a relationship where there’s no real safety. I’m not going there.”

