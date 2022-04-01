Celebrity News Lala Kent Says Bruce Willis Fired Gun Twice On Wrong Cue During Filming!

Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent, has spoken about her time acting with Bruce Willis.

Lala’s comment in an LA Times article stated that the actor fired a gun twice on the wrong cue while filming the movie, ‘Hard To Kill.’ Lala starred in the movie as Bruce Willis’ daughter. The article which was about Bruce’s on-set condition in recent years came after his family announced he was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia and other health issues.

According to Kent, when she acted alongside Willis in the 2020 film, he failed to deliver a line that was her cue to duck during a rescue scene where he kills the movie’s villain. Lala said, “Because my back was to him, I wasn’t aware of what was happening behind me,” she told the LA Times. “But the first time, it was like, ‘No big deal, let’s reset.”

Lala added that even during the second take, Willis didn’t remember his lines. The Vanderpump Rules star said that she had to tell the film’s director, Matt Eskandari, to remind Bruce his lines before he fired the weapon.

According to an anonymous source on the set of the movie, Lala was very shaken up on shoot that day. Another person said, Bruce just fired the gun on the wrong line. They also said the ‘Hard To Kill’ production always made sure “no one was in the line of fire” when Willis had a weapon in his hand. However, not everyone recalls the incident on the movie’s set.

Randall Emmett, co-founder and producer of the production company, Emmett/Furla Oasis, responsible for ‘Hard To Kill,’ disputed the allegations. Randall, who is Lala Kent’s former fiancé, denied the fact that Willis fired a gun prematurely on set. “I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this difficult medical condition,” Emmett told the newspaper in a statement. “Bruce will always be a part of our family.”

On Wednesday, Rumer Willis posted a statement on her Instagram about her father’s health condition. She wrote, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips