Kathy Hilton Teases Season 12 'RHOBH' Drama… Confirms She's On The Outs With Co-Star!

Kathy Hilton has confirmed that she stirred up “a little bit” of drama while filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kathy ended Season 11 as a solid fan favorite but her return for Season 12 stalled, allegedly due to a contract negotiation. Rumors swirled after she jumped back into filming with the cast, with some reports claiming that she was not on good terms with co-star, Erika Jayne.

Kathy landed in a “friend” role for Season 12 but hinted that she made the most of her part-time spot while speaking to an ET reporter on Oscar Sunday. The reporter asked if she instigated any drama during filming season.

“A little bit, a little bit,” Kathy replied. “You have to wait and see.”

The Bravo sophomore was asked to dish more about Season 12.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Kathy said. “We have a great time together, and when you’re spending so much time together, you’re bound to have a little… a little drama.”

Kathy initially answered “yes” when asked if she was on “speaking terms” with her co-stars, but then changed her answer.

“Well I don’t know, there might be one I’m not,” she confessed.

Kathy confirmed that she would “of course” come back for another season, but her husband, Rick Hilton, added that he would remain out of the picture. When asked if he had any interest in filming the show, he flatly responded—“no.”

“Never. He would never, ever,” Kathy agreed.

The reporter added that Rick once commented that he’d sign on to RHOBH “in [her] dreams.”

Kathy made headlines earlier this year after she decided to skip the finale event due to a previous commitment in Palm Beach. Photos later surfaced of Kathy attending a Super Bowl party hosted by former President Donald Trump.

Kathy’s co-star, Lisa Rinna, took to her Instagram Stories to expose Kathy Hilton’s political affiliation—to seemingly paint her in a negative light amongst Trump-hating fans. Lisa captioned a photo of Kathy at the Super Bowl party, “Oh that’s where she was!!!!!!”

Kathy’s manager told Radar Online that her client was in Palm Beach to spend time with a grieving friend and to host a charity event with her daughter, Nicky.

“Kathy did not refuse to film,” her manager told the outlet.

Her rep added—“…this was all planned way in advance. Production was always aware of the schedule.”

Rinna’s feud with Kathy began during a reportedly chaotic cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Per a Radar Online report—Kathy purportedly was mistreated by an employee during a visit to the Caribou Club—a prestigious, members-only lounge that she had visited over the years. She requested a particular song from the DJ, who allegedly told her to “go back to L.A.” The comment reportedly sent Kathy over the edge, sparking a heated exchange.

According to the outlet’s source, Kathy yelled “white privilege” and made other shocking statements. Her reps denied the allegations.

“Everything that’s being brought up is a lie and being refuted. Kathy did not say it. It’s been squashed and keeps resurfacing,” her manager said.

Erika claimed that she overheard Kathy using profanity and dished her story to Lisa Rinna. Rinna backed Erika’s allegation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere later this year.

