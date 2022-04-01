Real Housewives of New Jersey Dolores Catania Confirms Teresa Guidice Would Welcome Caroline Manzo’s ‘RHONJ’ Return!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Dolores Catania has revealed that Teresa Guidice would be open to the return of her former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Caroline Manzo. Dolores and Caroline recently spent time together in Los Angeles, sparking lots of fan chatter on social media. On March 27, BravoandCocktails posted a blind about the reason for the duo’s trip to the west coast.

The blind report read — “They were filming a new competition show.”

Dolores and Caroline kept tight-lipped about the details but did share that they were in California together.

“Back home from a quick trip to L.A. where I Met some new friends and spent some time with one of my oldest ones. We are an unlikely pair @dolorescatania but our friendship has stood the test of time,” Caroline wrote on Instagram alongside a few photos.

Dolores shared a similar post, adding a video camera emoji to confirm that she was filming an unnamed project.

“Back in LaLa Land. Nothing like palm trees & good friends,” she wrote.

Caroline confirmed that the show was not related to RHONJ, telling Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap”— “We filmed a show that should be coming out.”

Dolores recently dished on how Teresa would react to Caroline returning to the Jersey cast. Caroline and Teresa were not on friendly terms when the mom of three left the show, after Season 5.

“Teresa is like ‘bring it, bring her [Caroline] back.’ Let’s go!” Dolores said.

Teresa isn’t the only cast member who would welcome a Manzo comeback. Melissa Gorga also confirmed that she would be on board with Caroline’s return.

“I always just say that the only one [I’d like to see return] — if I had to pick somebody — would be Caroline Manzo,” she said. “I just, I really loved her and her family. I just thought they were funny and they were great and Caroline’s like a voice of reason. I always loved the Manzos.”

Jackie Goldschneider has never met Caroline but revealed that she’d love to mix it up with the RHONJ original, during an appearance on The HollywoodLife podcast.

“I have no fear of going up against her, but I feel like the old school ‘Jersey’ girls stood their ground. And Caroline, especially, I would love to have her back. I’ve never met her. I’ve never even spoken to her. But, I’ve been a fan since day one. So I like Caroline, I wouldn’t mind that at all,” Jackie said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips