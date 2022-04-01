Southern Charm Craig Conover Describes Adderall Addiction — Southern Charm Star ‘Didn’t Know How to Film’ Without Drug!

Craig Conover revealed in his new book that his addiction to Adderall became so severe in 2018, that he relied on the drug to film Southern Charm.

Craig, 33, described his addiction in his new book, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?,” writing that he began taking the drug early on in his reality TV career, around 2014. The Charleston bachelor described the pressure to always “be on” for the Bravo cameras.

“In those early seasons, I often blamed my internal demons on the outside pressures I was facing,” he revealed.

Craig added that work stress led to excessive partying, which led to more pill abuse.

“The need to finish my work caused me to take Adderall. The anxiety of needing to ‘be on’ when I went out to the bars caused me to take more Adderall. And so on,” he explained.

Craig writes that he was “hopelessly hooked on Adderall” by the end of Season 3. The Sewing Down South founder was taking three 15 mg pills a day, at the time. He noted his breakup from co-star, Naomie Olindo, sharing that the loss led him to take “more Adderall than ever” with “zero reason to be taking it other than to numb my own sadness.”

He told Page Six that he was “depressed and didn’t realize it” at the time.

“I’d take Adderall as like a quick, happy pill, but I just didn’t know that I was adding to my depression,” he told the outlet.

The reality star’s book reveals that he came to the realization that he had a problem during a trip to the Bahamas, between Seasons 5 and 6. Craig and a friend were spearfishing in the ocean, and he was tasked with warning his friend if he spotted a shark. He writes that he dove down to alert his pal but “couldn’t hold [his] breath for more than a few seconds” because of the Adderall he’d taken earlier that day.

Craig was able to warn his friend, but the scary incident inspired him to quit taking the drug for a short time. Craig relapsed at the beginning of Season 6 filming season because he “simply didn’t know how to film without being on Adderall.”

Craig made a “conscious decision to quit the stuff for good” after filming for Season 6 wrapped. He added that starting his sewing company gave him “something to live for.”

“That kind of sounds dark, but it gave me purpose, and Sewing Down South has just turned into this incredible part of my life,” Craig said.

He added— “Finding that business finally just allowed me to have that purpose and something to work for instead of getting validation from going out or other unhealthy means that I may have done.”

Craig hasn’t taken the drug since he came clean about his addiction during the Season 6 reunion series.

“Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?” hits the market on Tuesday.

