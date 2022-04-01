90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Ben Rathbun Opens Up About Arrest!

Ben Rathbun is finally speaking about all the legal troubles that led to his recent arrest.

90 Day Fiance star, Ben, is known for his romantic relationship with Mahogany Roca. Now, he is now opening up about his recent arrest over a probation violation. During an interview with In Touch, Ben revealed how he got into his recent mess. “In September of 2020, I went to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn, and when they offered me a little plastic cup of wine, I stupidly accepted. When I left, I felt so tired I stopped at a hotel for the night and completely lost the next 24 hours. Apparently, they had spiked the drink.”

The former pastor added, “The next day, I attempted to drive home and hit the curb disabling my car,” he says. “The police did a breathalyzer and found no alcohol, but later they did a blood draw at the station and found flubromazolam in my system.” Ben was released the same day of his arrest with bail set for $10,000. He was sentenced to 15 days of community service and 24 months of probation on March 21.

Rathbun also spoke about what led to his probation violation. “I received 18 months probation, community service, counseling, fines, educational courses, and random testing for weeks and weeks. I met all the requirements and never had a positive test.” The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that when the state allowed him to move to another address, his summons was sent to the wrong address.

“This was my fault because I needed to make sure I was getting all notices, but by the time I found out, it was too late, and I missed my appointment. So a warrant was issued for my arrest. I immediately drove 14 hours and turned myself into the court and spent a night in jail.”

Due to his arrest, Ben was fired from the Michigan Lupus Foundation where he was an executive director. He said he doesn’t blame the foundation for letting him go because he had become a major distraction. Rathbun added that his termination would lead him to another place of service where he would use his talents to help people.

The foundation put out an announcement on March 30 regarding Ben’s firing. “Effective immediately, Ben Rathbun is no longer an employee” of the organization. Anything that would distract us from accomplishing the mission of our charity should be dealt with appropriately.”

